'Laal Kabootar' wins big after bagging Lux Style Award for Best Film

Laal Kabootar, a Karachi-based crime thriller, swept the Best Film category of the 19th Lux Style Awards.
The action-packed movie, which is a collaboration of Geo Films and Nehr Ghar Films, features Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha.
Ahmed plays Adeel Nawaz, a taxi-driver bent on moving from Karachi to Dubai, and Mansha's character, Aliya Malik, is a strong-willed woman whose world turns upside down in a series of unexpected events.
It was released on March 22, 2019.
Laal Kabootar was chosen as Pakistan's official selection for the, Oscars 2020.