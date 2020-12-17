Imran Abbas leaves fans shocked with his thoughts on TikTok

Imran Abbas has always been pretty hush-hush over his thoughts regarding TikTok but just recently he made an exception and shed light on it all.

The question initially arose after a fan hoped on to Imran’s Instagram Stories Q&A and asked, “Ap tiktok use krty ha tiktok ky bary me ap ka kya opinion ha? (Do you use TikTok? What is your opinion on it).”

His answer to this was the real kicker since it left social media abuzz for hours.

The Pakistani star admitted, “I don’t use tiktok and please don’t ask my opinion about this app. (prayer emoji)”

Check it out below:



