Harry Styles mimics Donald Trump’s election fraud claims

British singer Harry Styles threw shade and US President Donald Trump’s claims of ‘fraud’ following the election results in a recent social media interaction.
The former One Direction member took a dig at his frequent songwriting collaborator Kid Harpoon after he was named Songwriter of the Year by Music Week!
Harpoon, who co-wrote and produced Styles’s new album Fine Line was showered with wishes and love after he was bestowed the honour.
Styles, while happy for Harpoon, decided to pull his leg a bit while mimicking Trump’s now-infamous reaction to the US election results.
“They found 8,000,000 opposing ballots in a bin behind his house. FRAUD,” wrote Styles.
While Styles is not an American citizen, the singer has been actively using his platform to get political.
Before the election, the Grammy-nominee endorsed Joe Biden by retweeting his campaign video and writing: “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness.”