Is Ivanka looking to enter mainstream politics after Trump's defeat?

WASHINGTON: Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of US president Donald Trump, will soon be taking part in politics, American media has predicted.

Speculations abound that Ivanka will contest the next Senate elections from Florida.



Ivanka will contest for a Senate seat from Florida in 2022 when current Republican incumbent Marco Rubio’s seat is up for re-election, according to media reports.



Rubio was a harsh critic of Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican nomination race but later became a loyal supporter of Trump once he had won the election.

Ivanka was working as senior adviser to the president at White House along with her husband Jared Kushner but various rumours are circulating about her future after her father lost the election for his second term as president.

Trump's daughter has been accused of using the tax-exempted funds of a non-profit organisation to benefit the real estate business and other companies of Trump.

However, Ivanka, promptly rejecting the allegations, termed them as a ploy for political revenge.







