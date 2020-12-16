Anushka Sharma shares stunning pre-pregnancy photo with hilarious caption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first baby with Virat Kohli, treated her fans with a stunning throwback photo from pre-pregnancy days and revealed how pregnancy has changed things.
The Zero star took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback photo on her Instagram with hilarious caption.
Anushka compared her pre-pregnancy days when she could sit with her knees up and eat whatever she wanted.
She captioned the stunning post, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.”
Anushka can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera in the throwback photo.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.