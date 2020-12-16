Pakistan-born Ali Zaidi will likely be named White House's deputy Climate Change Coordinator under the Biden administration.

A report in The Washington Post said United States President-elect Joe Biden will likely appoint Gina McCarthy as the climate coordinator. McCarthy previously ran the Environmental Protection Agency under Obama-Biden administration.

Zaidi is tapped to be her deputy. He is currently serving as the Deputy Secretary for Energy and Environment in New York state and NY Governor’s efforts on all aspects of climate policy and finance.

Zaidi remained a part of the Obama-Biden administration for eight years in various roles including serving as an Associate Director at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and served as chief policy official for the implementation of the Climate-Action Plan. He also served as the Deputy Director of Energy Policy and Senior Director for Cabinet Affairs at the White House.

Zaidi previously served as a Precourt Scholar and Adjunct Professor at Stanford University and as an attorney in private practice.