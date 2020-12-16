Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s sweet photo from their teenage breaks the internet

A throwback photo of Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor from their teenage is doing round on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.



In the sweet throwback photo, the Sadak 2 actress can be seen flashing her sweet smile while Ranbir is looking at little Alia.

The stunning photo has taken the internet by storm shortly after it emerged on social media platform.

However, according to some Indian media outlets picture of Alia and beau is an edited snap with baby filter and was shared online recently.



Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir, who are reportedly set to tie the knot next year, were recently snapped at Mumbai airport.

Moreover, Alia, who is an avid social media user, on Wednesday treated her fans with a jaw-dropping photo where she can be seen sporting a little black dress.

She captioned the endearing post, “casually flexing.”