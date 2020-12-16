Taylor Swift releases two more remixes of her latest single ‘Willow’ following 'Dancing Witch'

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has dropped two more remixes of her latest single ‘Willow’, following the release of 'Dancing Witch' version over the weekend



Dubbed the ‘Lonely Witch’ and ‘Moonlit Witch’, the new versions were released on Tuesday morning and the evening respectively.

The new versions of the ‘Willow’ follow the release of its first reimagining, ‘Dancing Witch’, released on the Taylor’s 31st birthday on December 13.

“Ever find yourself waiting for the signal & meeting someone after dark & happening upon a majestic coven in the woods? Me neither but do you want your to make you FEEL like that? Then the “willow moonlit witch version” is for you,” she said on Instagram about the Moonlit Witch.

“Witches be like “Sometimes I just want to listen to music while pining away/sulking/staring out a window.” It’s me. I’m witches. Never fear, the “willow lonely witch remix” is here,” the ‘Folklore’ hitmaker said for ‘Lonely Witch’.



