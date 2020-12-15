‘Ertugrul’ fame Esra Bilgic hits 5 million followers on Instagram

Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul fame Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s Instagram account has reached five million followers and leading actor and co-star Engin Altan Duzyatan is among them.



Esra Bilgic, who is an avid social media user, hit five million followers milestone on Instagram this week.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, is among the followers of Esra Bilgic on photo-video sharing platform.

Esra’s popularity skyrocketed with her stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul and now the actress has become a household name particularly in Pakistan.

Moreover, Esra follows only 301 people on Instagram.

Currently, the Turkish actress is seen in her romantic crime drama series Ramo.