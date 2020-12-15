Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB once again in Bollywood's drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned in the drugs case once again by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The Rock On star was summoned for questioning in relation to the Bollywood drugs case, as confirmed by a senior office of the bureau who claimed that there was a need to interrogate him once again after the emergence of new evidence. Sources, as per Hindustan Times, revealed that the investigation may begin on December 16.

Earlier, Rampal’s residence in Mumbai was raided by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who also summoned him shortly after the raid.

The agency had conducted raids in three areas of the city, Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

NCB started the investigation into the matter after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput which revealed details about the industry’s long-standing problem with substance abuse following the arrest of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.