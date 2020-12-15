Ali Zafar flexes artistic flair with ‘guitars and guns’ painting

Ali Zafar left fans mesmerized with his artistic flair over on social media recently.



The singer songwriter’s visual depiction of ‘guitars and guns’ spoke volumes and even left his fans completely gobsmacked.

The painting in question even highlighted the ‘severity’ with which the music industry was hit, during the onslaught of terrorism in the country back in the day.

The singer showcased his art piece over on Twitter and captioned the creation with a short but precise explanation that read, “Titled ‘Of guitars and guns.’ Had painted this during the time our music scene was severely hit due to terrorist attacks. #Art.”

Check it out below:



