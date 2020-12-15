close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor wows her fans with sweet photo of her ‘favourite boys’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor wows her fans with sweet photo of her ‘favourite boys’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby, treated her fans with a sweet photo of her ‘favourite boys’.

Mom-to-be Kareena often posts the memorable moment of her life and this time an adorable photo of her “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons” followed by heart emoticon.

The sweet photo features doting father Saif Ali Khan and his two sons Ibrahim Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif and sons are seen adorning wide smiles with perfection and flashing their eyes on the camera.

In the dazzling snap, Saif can be seen wearing a white kurta and hugging Ibrahim and Taimur in the kitchen of his house.

Ibrahim visited his father on Monday.

