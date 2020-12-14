close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Ayeza Khan showered with praise for 'cozy' snap

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan never fails to impress in every post she shares  on social media.

No matter what the location, attire or style, she seems to look stunning in all of them.

In her latest post on Instagram, she looked cozy as she lay peacefully, surrounded by pillows.

It was complimented by the soft grey hoodie that she wore, along with her shiny, free tresses.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz