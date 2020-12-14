Ayeza Khan showered with praise for 'cozy' snap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan never fails to impress in every post she shares on social media.
No matter what the location, attire or style, she seems to look stunning in all of them.
In her latest post on Instagram, she looked cozy as she lay peacefully, surrounded by pillows.
It was complimented by the soft grey hoodie that she wore, along with her shiny, free tresses.
Take a look: