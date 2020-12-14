close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma remember their grandfather Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma remember their grandfather Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor remembered their late grandfather legendary Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary today.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dug out a throwback monochrome photo featuring her grandfather, grandmother and father Randhir Kapoor to wish her 'dadaji'.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby, wrote, “There will never be another... Happy birthday Dadaji” followed by heart emoticon.

Karisma also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted her childhood photo with dadagi and wrote, “So many learning’s from my Dadaji. remembering you on ur birthday..#grandpalove #legend.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen Laal Singh Chaddha alongwith Aamir Khan.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz