Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of his 2nd directorial ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating 19 years of his second directorial blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham today.



Karan turned to Instagram and took a trip down memory lane by sharing ta montage video of the film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles.

The filmmaker wrote, “#19yearsofK3G ...I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way...”

“This film will always be a blessing in my filmography ....thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!,” Karan further said followed by several heart emoticons.