Jennifer Lopez flaunts her fit figure in athleisure as she visits fiance Alex Rodriguez's gym

Superstar Jennifer Lopez showed off her muscular body in athleisure outfits as she visited her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's new UFC gym in Miami on Sunday.



Jennifer, 51, and Alex Rodriguez arrived newly purchased UFC gym in Miami via a private jet on Thursday after throwing a surprise birthday bash for her mother in New York City the day before.

The charming celebrity displayed her body in stylish burgundy workout clothes as she did some exercise at the gym.

During her surprise visit, the actress/singer covered up with a flowing sweatshirt top with loose dangling sleeves. Lopez paired it with dark red high-waisted leggings, featuring sheer stripes over her knees.

The Hustlers hitmaker wore a set of white trainers to compete her sporty look. She was carrying a white alligator-print handbag with brown-shaded creases.

On the other hand, Alex was dressed in a white zip-up jacket with black track pants. Following their stint at the gym, they changed into sporty new ensembles, rocking pale pink handbag.

The celebrity pair sported face masks to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 amidst the ongoing health crisis.

