Sun Dec 13, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 13, 2020

Minal Khan wins fans' hearts with adorable snap

Pakistani actress Minal Khan shared a  wonderful snap of her with her family that warmed her fans' heart.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a picture of herself along with twin sister Aiman, her niece and her mother at a wedding function.

They all looked gorgeous as they were dressed to the nines for the event.

Even fans praised them for their killer looks and of course the cuteness of the little one too.

Take a look:



