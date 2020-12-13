Bushra Ansari's picture at 22-years-old will surprise you

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Age is just a number for Bushra Ansari as she stuns not only in today's age but in her youth as well.
The actress as of late has been taking a trip down memory lane, sharing old photos and memories of them on Instagram.
In her latest post, she shared a throwback photo of herself dated from 1982.
Bushra's 22-year-old-self looks like a dream, as she can be seen striking a post with her thick, long and luscious hair on display.
"This was actually my own hair..thick choti... uff 1982 [thick braid]," the caption read.
Even fans were taken aback by her natural beauty as they showered her with compliments.
Take a look: