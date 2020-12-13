Shraddha Kapoor shares her unseen childhood photo with parents

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor treated her fans with her rare childhood photo on the occasion of her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor’s 38th wedding anniversary.



The Baaghi 3 took to Instagram and shared her never-before-seen childhood photo, she dug out to wish her parents.

Shraddha posted the sweet photo featuring parents and her brother Siddhant from their winter vacation.

She also extended wishes to her parents saying “Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu @shaktikapoor @siddhanthkapoor.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.