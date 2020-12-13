Angelina Jolie broke up Laura Dern and Billy Bob’s relationship before Brad Pitt’s

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie got her name sullied after allegedly becoming the ‘other woman’ in Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s marriage.

And while that was perhaps the most famous love triangle of Tinseltown, it was certainly not the only one for the Maleficent actor.

Jolie had made headlines with Billy Bob Thornton after the two were spotted together and reportedly started dating after their film Pushing Tin.

And while the age gap between the two was enough to cause a stir, the fact that Thornton was already in quite a high-profile relationship with Laura Dern startled people even more.

Regarding the affair, Dern had spoken to Harper’s Bazaar about how she caught by surprise.

“I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I’ve never heard from him again,” she said.

Jolie married Thornton in May of 2000 but split up only three years later in 2003.