Sara Ali Khan shares ‘stages of posing’ snaps with Varun Dhawan

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who is on promotional spree of her upcoming film Coolie No.1 alongwith Varun Dhawan, has shared adorable photos where she demonstrates three stages of posing with the co-star.



Taking to Instagram, the Simmba actress posted dazzling photos with Varun and captioned it “Stages of posing.”

For the first snap, Sara wrote, “hold your pose and strike a smile.”

“Break into laughter since it’s been a while,” she described the second pose.

“Hug and thank god that we are really the opposite of hostile,” Sara said about the third pose.

She went on to say “Post about it, and make sure your caption rhymes since that’s your style.”

“And after you’ve posted and tagged you can give @varundvn a dial.”

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No.1 will be released on December 25 this year.