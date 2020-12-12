Tiger Shroff opens up about his first crush

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has spilled the beans on his personal life and has disclosed his first crush, sending his fans into frenzy.



The Baaghi 3 actor revealed his first crush as he held ‘Ask Me Anything’ on his Instagram handle on Friday.

When a fan asked Tiger, Sir who is your first crush, the actor replied “My history teacher.”

During the session, a fan from UK also asked Tiger to marry her and the actor had the most humble reply.

The user wrote to him, “Marry me. Come to the UK.” To this, Tiger replied, “Maybe in a few years, when I can support you…so much to learn and earn until then.”

According to media reports, Tiger is currently dating Disha Patani, however, the couple has yet to confirm their romance officially.