Sat Dec 12, 2020
December 12, 2020

Imran Abbas in fits after spotting himself in a toilet across the border

Imran Abbas couldn't resist letting out a chuckle and sharing it with his 4.2 million followers 

Pakistan star Imran Abbas left his fans in fits after finding himself stuck in an awkward spot all the way in India.

Sharing a sidesplitting photo of his headshot pasted on the door of a bathroom stall, the Khuda Aur Muhabat star couldn't resist letting out a chuckle and sharing it with his 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Turning to his Instagram Stories, Abbas dropped the photo of his photo plastered outside the gent's toilet in India.

Sharing the picture, he added the caption: "A friend found this pic on the way to Mumbai to Gujrat, India," he said along with laughing emojis. 

