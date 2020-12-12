Shah Rukh Khan sends birthday greetings to Dilip Kumar

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar celebrated his 98th birthday on Friday.

Millions of fans and Indian actors sent birthday greetings to Dilip Kumar, real name Mohammed Yusuf Khan, on social media.

Among them was Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan who took to Twitter to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar.

SRK wrote, "To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself. Wishing the legendary @The Dilip Kumar a Happy Birthday. I cherish & remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail & you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much.Have a good one Dilip Sahib".



