Fri Dec 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 12, 2020

Shakira's dance moves to her new song 'Girl Like Me' spark challenge on TikTok: Video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 12, 2020

Shakira's bouncy 'Girl Like Me' dance sparked a challenge  on TikTok as  thousands of users trying to imitate the singer's killer moves.

The fans set floors ablaze as they tried to match steps to the infectious new Black Eyed Peas and Shakira song. The videos will  set your holiday mood right .

The fans are going gaga to imitate the killer moves of the singer after the challenge kicked off this week. 

The clip has racked up more than 40 million views since the video  dropped on Friday.  

Shakira has been named the top trending artist in the US in 2020, according to Google's Search List.

 Shakira showed of her skater skills in Black Eyed Peas 'Girl Like Me' music video to her  10 million-plus TikTok followers.


