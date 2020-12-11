close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

Mawra Hocane treats fans with adorable throwback photo

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane jumped into the weekend with  a trip down memory lane as she shared an adorable throwback photo of herself on Instagram.

In the snap, a younger version of her can be see dressed in an all-white outfit, participating in a choir, looking absolutely adorable.

According to the caption, she enjoyed being on stage but also seemed to happy to not perform solo.

"Junior school choir was the perfect balance between one’s desire to showcase & one’s desire to hide (behind the many beautiful voices of the choir) p.s a pretty white shalwar kameez is always a good idea," the caption read.

Take a look:



