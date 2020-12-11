HUBCO, DHA sign MoU to produce millions of gallons of drinkable water

The logo of the Hub Power Company (HUBCO). — File photo

Hub Power Company (HUBCO) and the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to produce five million gallons of drinkable water daily, a statement said.



HUBCO said that a MoU had been signed that eyes the revival of the DHA Cogen Limited.

Through the agreement, it is expected that the COGEN will generate 84MW of electricity that will be supplied to K-Electric. The project will also produce three million gallons of drinking water per day for Cantonment Board Clifton.

HUBCO said that it would assess the commercial and technical capability of DHA COGEN along with the housing authority.