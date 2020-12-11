Aima Baig's dance video on Bollywood song Badtameez Dil goes viral: Watch

Pakistani singer Aima Baig showed off her epic dance moves at a dholki function of her sister Komal Baig, the video went viral on social media.



Aima's stunning dance moves to Bollywood song Badtameez Dil broke the internet as fans went crazy and showered praise on the charming star after watching the video.

In the viral video, Aima Baig - one of the much-loved celebrities in the entertainment industry - is seen grooving to Pakistani and Indian numbers and having a blast.

The talented singer has enthralled fans with her songs in several Pakistani movies such as Kaif o Suroor (Na Maloom Afraad 2), Kalabaaz Dil (Lahore Se Aagey), Pakistan Gayi (Kaaf Kangna), and many more.



Apart from the dance, the singer also entertained the guests with her melodious voice at the function. Aima Baig won the the hearts of fans with her song Te Quiero Mucho .