Fri Dec 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

Aima Baig's dance video on Bollywood song Badtameez Dil goes viral: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Pakistani singer Aima Baig  showed off her epic dance moves at a dholki function of her sister Komal Baig, the  video went viral on social media.

Aima's stunning dance moves to Bollywood song Badtameez Dil broke the internet as fans went crazy and showered praise on the charming  star after watching the video.

In the viral video, Aima Baig - one of the much-loved  celebrities in the entertainment industry - is seen grooving  to  Pakistani and  Indian numbers and having a blast. 

The talented singer  has enthralled fans with her songs in several   Pakistani movies such as Kaif o Suroor (Na Maloom Afraad 2), Kalabaaz Dil (Lahore Se Aagey), Pakistan Gayi (Kaaf Kangna), and many more.

Apart from the dance, the singer also entertained the guests with her melodious voice at the function. Aima Baig won the the hearts of fans with  her song  Te Quiero Mucho .

