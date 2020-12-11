Alizey Khan ends Instagram hiatus with a sweet pic with son

Alizey Khan ended her Instagram hiatus with an adorable picture of herself and her son.

While his face was concealed fans still couldn't get over it.

"I asked God to send me man who will always protect and love me, so he grant me a son," the caption read.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of her separation from her husband and actor Feroze Khan had been rife.

Social media had speculated that the Khaani actor and his wife decided to part ways amicably.

There were also some reports that Alizey had deleted her Instagram handle after Feroze Khan unfollowed her and her family on social media handles.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and were blessed with a baby boy last year.

Take a look:







