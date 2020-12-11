close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

Alizey Khan ends Instagram hiatus with a sweet pic with son

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 11, 2020

Alizey Khan ended her Instagram hiatus with an adorable picture of herself and her son.

While his face was concealed fans still couldn't get over it.

"I asked God to send me man who will always protect and love me, so he grant me a son," the caption read.

It is pertinent to mention that rumours of her separation from her husband and actor Feroze Khan had been rife.

Social media had speculated that the Khaani actor and his wife decided to part ways amicably.

There were also some reports that Alizey had deleted her Instagram handle after Feroze Khan unfollowed her and her family on social media handles.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and were blessed with a baby boy last year.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz