Pregnant Kareena Kapoor calls husband Saif Ali Khan her ‘Saif-haven’

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, treated her fans with dazzling throwback photo with husband Saif Ali Khan, calling him her ‘Saif haven’.



Taking to Instagram, mom-to-be Kareena posted a stunning picture with the hubby and captioned it, “My Saif-haven” followed by heart emoticons.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif shared the throwback snap with hashtag flash back Friday “#flashbackfriday” giving major couple goals.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.