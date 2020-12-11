close
Fri Dec 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 11, 2020

Taylor Swift's new album 'Evermore' is out now

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has released her newest studio album, ‘Evermore’ to present her fans an early Christmas gift.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Story singer announced the release of ninth album called Evermore.

Taylor wrote in the caption “I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore.”

“My new album evermore is out now,” she said.

She also released the music video for the song ‘Willow’.

The singer said “life was a willow and it bent right to your wind. The #willowMusicVideo is out now!”


