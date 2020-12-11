Pregnant Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate their third wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, who are set to welcome their first baby, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today.



The Zero actress took to Instagram to wish husband Virat Kohli on their third wedding anniversary.

Mom-to-be Anushka shared a loved-up photo with the hubby and wrote, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you.”

Anushka’s best friend and fellow B-town star Katrina Kaif was the first to shower love on the endearing post.

Virat also turned to social media and shared a throwback monochrome photo from their wedding and wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together” followed by a heart emoticon.

The celebrity couple is expecting their first child in January next year.