Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun shares post about her new project

Hande Soral on Wednesday teased her upcoming project on social media.

She rose to international fame for her role as Ertugrul's second wife Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Hande posted a picture with a caption that read: "Coming soon", without sharing much about the project.



Hande Soral, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, is married to actor İsmail Demirci.

