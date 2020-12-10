close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
December 10, 2020

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun shares post about her new project

Thu, Dec 10, 2020

Hande Soral on Wednesday teased her upcoming project  on social media. 

She rose to international fame for her role as Ertugrul's second wife  Ilbilge Hatun in the final season of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Hande posted a picture with a caption that read: "Coming soon", without sharing much about the project.

Hande Soral, who has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, is married to actor İsmail Demirci. 

