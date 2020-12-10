Karachi's District East reports most coronavirus deaths

Children riding on a bike along with their family wearing facemasks to protect themselves from coronavirus. — AFP/Files

The Health Department of Sindh has issued the data of the province's reported coronavirus deaths from March 26 till date, according to Geo News.



According to the report, District East has recorded the most deaths in Karachi — 904.

District East, 904 deaths

District Central, 551 deaths

District South, 382 deaths

District Korangi, 303 deaths

District West, 258 deaths