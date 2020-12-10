close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
Khawar Khan
December 10, 2020

Karachi's District East reports most coronavirus deaths

Khawar Khan
Thu, Dec 10, 2020
Children riding on a bike along with their family wearing facemasks to protect themselves from coronavirus. — AFP/Files

The Health Department of Sindh has issued the data of the province's reported coronavirus deaths from March 26 till date, according to Geo News.

According to the report, District East has recorded the most deaths in Karachi — 904.

  • District East, 904 deaths
  • District Central, 551 deaths
  • District South, 382 deaths
  • District Korangi, 303 deaths
  • District West, 258 deaths

Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan registered the least deaths — three each — the report said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that coronavirus had taken 10 more lives and infected another 1,559 people in the province in the past 24 hours.

The chief minister said that the death toll stood at 3,109, while the overall cases had risen to 191,246, and 164,604 patients have recovered from the virus.

CM Shah said that out of the 1,559 new cases 1,262 have been reported from Karachi — 383 from District East, 320 Korangi, 287 South, 170 Central, and 64 West. 

