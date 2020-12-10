Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir look adorable in latest snap

There is no doubt that Pakistani couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are couple goals.

They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in July and since then had heart eyes for each other.

In Sarah's most recent post on Instagram, she appeared to be enjoying her time with her hubby at a hotel as they could be seen smiling at each other.

It is quite evident that they had a splendid time as Falak commented, "what an evening" in the post.

Take a look:







