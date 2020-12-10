close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Shoaib Akhtar's latest picture with son will melt your heart

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 10, 2020
Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar with his son Mikael. — Instagram

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's latest picture on Instagram has won the hearts of fans worldwide. 

Taking to Instagram, the former fast bowler, who was dubbed as the "Rawalpindi Express" for his blistering pace, shared a picture with his son, Mikael. 

In the picture, Mikael can be seen in Shoaib's lap, flashing a  wide grin and  a thumbs up. 

"Main aur mera Mikael, aksar yeh baatein kertay hain! #funtimes #fatherandson," he wrote as caption on Instagram. 

On November 7, four years ago, Shoaib had taken to social media to announce the birth of his son in an emotional tweet. 


Latest News

More From Sports