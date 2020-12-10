Shoaib Akhtar's latest picture with son will melt your heart

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar with his son Mikael. — Instagram

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's latest picture on Instagram has won the hearts of fans worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, the former fast bowler, who was dubbed as the "Rawalpindi Express" for his blistering pace, shared a picture with his son, Mikael.

In the picture, Mikael can be seen in Shoaib's lap, flashing a wide grin and a thumbs up.

"Main aur mera Mikael, aksar yeh baatein kertay hain! #funtimes #fatherandson," he wrote as caption on Instagram.

On November 7, four years ago, Shoaib had taken to social media to announce the birth of his son in an emotional tweet.



