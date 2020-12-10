Reham Khan tenders unconditional apology to Aneel Mussarat

File photo of former Pakistani journalist Reham Khan. — AFP/Files

LONDON: Former journalist Reham Khan has submitted an apology to British businessman Aneel Mussarat in the UK Court for claiming that he was involved in the secret purchase of the Pakistan International Airline-owned Roosevelt Hotel.



The former journalist had claimed that Mussarat got an undue advantage in the alleged sale of the hotel due to his close links with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the apology sent to The News, Reham Khan said: “I am the operator of Youtube channel Reham Khan official and in a video posted on December 6, 2019, I made reference to Aneel Mussarat and I made a number of comments and insinuations regarding Aneel Mussarat.”

“In seeking to make amends, I have removed the video and I wholly retract my comments and apologise to Mr. Mussarat for any damage or harm which may have been caused to Mr. Mussarat, his businesses, or to the charitable causes he supports. I will not be making any further comment about this matter”.

It’s understood that Mussarat issued court proceedings around six months ago asking Reham to retract her allegations or present proof.

Moreover, both sides confirmed that the matter was settled out of court after Reham agreed to issue a clarification and an apology.

Speaking to The News, Mussarat confirmed that he had settled the defamation case with Reham and was happy to move on.

“I never had anything to do with the sale or purchase or any kind of dealing with the Roosevelt Hotel. I have done all businesses in the UK and Europe and I have done so through fair competition," he said.

The businessman said that he had "never done anything unethical and never tried to use my friends or networks to gain [an] undue or unfair advantage, he said.

"My friendship with PM Imran Khan has nothing to do with any businesses I am involved in. I have not done any business in Pakistan to avoid conflict of interest issues and I will continue to maintain this position," he said.

Mussarat expressed that he was glad that Reham had issued a clarification in this regard and settled the issue.