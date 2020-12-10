Hira Mani’s loved-up photos with husband win the internet

Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who is an avid social media user, treated her fans with loved-up photos with husband Salman Shaikh aka Mani and the pictures have taken the internet by storm.



Hira, who is celebrating the sixth birthday of her son Ibrahim, took to Instagram and posted the PDA-filled photos without any caption.

In the dazzling snaps apparently taken on the birthday of their son Ibrahim, Hira and Salman can be seen twining in white outfit.

The stunning pictures have won the hearts of the fans of the celebrity couple on social media.

The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress also shared sweet family photos featuring her husband and sons --Muzammil and Ibrahim-- to wish Ibrahim.

She wrote, “Happy birthday mama ki jaan @therealibrahim_man.”