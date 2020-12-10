close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share heart-racing, PDA-filled photos

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 10, 2020

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor love to pack on the PDA every now and then as their photos leave their fans awe-struck.

It was no different as they shared some new fiery snaps on their Instagram accounts.

Ayeza shared a stunning silhouette of her and her hubby, which to no surprise received praise by fans.

Danish, too, shared a romantic photo of him and his wife enjoying their time in an aquarium.

Take a look:




Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz