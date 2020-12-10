Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share heart-racing, PDA-filled photos

Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor love to pack on the PDA every now and then as their photos leave their fans awe-struck.

It was no different as they shared some new fiery snaps on their Instagram accounts.

Ayeza shared a stunning silhouette of her and her hubby, which to no surprise received praise by fans.

Danish, too, shared a romantic photo of him and his wife enjoying their time in an aquarium.

Take a look:











