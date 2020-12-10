Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share heart-racing, PDA-filled photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor love to pack on the PDA every now and then as their photos leave their fans awe-struck.
It was no different as they shared some new fiery snaps on their Instagram accounts.
Ayeza shared a stunning silhouette of her and her hubby, which to no surprise received praise by fans.
Danish, too, shared a romantic photo of him and his wife enjoying their time in an aquarium.
Take a look: