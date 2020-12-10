Pregnant Kareena Kapoor opens up about naming her second baby

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, has opened up about naming their second baby.



The Laal Singh Chaddha star spoke about the name of her second child during her show, What Women Want With Neha Dhupia.

Kareen, who recently returned to Mumbai from Palampur, unveiled the truth about naming her second child and said that she and Saif have not yet decided the name of their second baby as the celebrity couple still remember the controversy around the name of their first child Taimur Ali Khan.

The Good Newwz actress also disclosed that she and Saif have decided to leave the naming of their second baby at the last minute.

She also recalled the controversy erupted on social media over the name of Taimur.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.