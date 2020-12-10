Neetu Kapoor updates on her health after testing positive for coronavirus

Veteran Indian star Neetu Kapoor has updated her fans about her health as she finally confirmed that she was diagnosed with coronavirus.



Taking to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram and shared a statement to confirm she was diagnosed with Covid.

She says, “Earlier this week, I tested positive for Covid-19”.

Neetu added, “All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response.”

The veteran actress went on say, “I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctors’s advice and feeling better.”

“Please stay safe, wear mask, keep safe distance. Take care,” Neetu said before signing off.

Neetu was shooting for her comeback film Jug Jug Jeeyo when she contracted the virus along with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta.