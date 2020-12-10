Behroze Sabzwari defeats coronavirus, back home ‘healthy and happy’

Veteran Pakistani actor Behroze Sabzwari, who was tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital, has returned home after defeating the Covid-19.



This was confirmed by his son Shahroz Sabzwari on Thursday.

The Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa actor shared an Instagram story where he confirmed that his father is back home ‘healthy and happy.”

He wrote, “By the grace of Allah Pak and Sadqa-e-Nabi Pak (SAWW) and with the duas of my elders, my father is back home from hospital healthy and happy” followed by a heart emoticon.

Shahroz also thanked his fans for their prayers.

He wrote, “Thank you all for the prayers.”

Earlier, Shahroz Sabzwari had said that his father will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two as his health was improving.