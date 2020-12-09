close
Wed Dec 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 9, 2020

Eminem shares has an endearing message for his 'most talented' friend

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 09, 2020

Eminem on Monday took to Twitter to send birthday greetings to his old pal Bro J Simpson.

The "Lose Yourself" singer wrote an endearing message on the microblogging website.

"Wish a happy birthday to 1 of my most talented and long time friends," he wrote.

Simpsons thanked Eminem by writing "Thanks broski".

