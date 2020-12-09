Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood quash split rumours with a loved-up post

Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood set the record straight over separation rumors

Pakistani actors Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood had been the talk of town recently as their separation rumors went rife barely a few months into their marriage.

However, Faryal’s birthday tribute from her dear husband have laid those claims to rest.

The Instagram Stories feature snaps of Faryal enjoying a decadent desert alongside her husband Daniyal Raheal.

Check it out below:

For the unversed, the speculations initially began after fans spotted Faryal's frenzied attempt to remove all traces of Daniyal from her Instagram account. Whereas his earlier posts, remain intact to this day.





