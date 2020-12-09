Daniyal Raheal, Faryal Mehmood quash split rumours with a loved-up post

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actors Daniyal Raheal and Faryal Mehmood had been the talk of town recently as their separation rumors went rife barely a few months into their marriage.
However, Faryal’s birthday tribute from her dear husband have laid those claims to rest.
The Instagram Stories feature snaps of Faryal enjoying a decadent desert alongside her husband Daniyal Raheal.
For the unversed, the speculations initially began after fans spotted Faryal's frenzied attempt to remove all traces of Daniyal from her Instagram account. Whereas his earlier posts, remain intact to this day.