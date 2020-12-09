Alfred Molina to return in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ as Doctor Octopus

Big news for Marvel fans as it seems all three Spider-Man franchises are having a major cross-over.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alfred Molina—who played Doctor Octopus in the 2004-released Spider-Man starring Tobey McGuire—will be reprising his role in the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

Molina was one of the fan-favourite villains of the franchise and his return has elevated the excitement amongst fans who are counting down days till the film comes out.

The news comes after earlier reports of all three Spider-Men, Toby McGuire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland appearing in the upcoming film through the Spider-Verse. This, however, has yet to be confirmed.

Apart from that, Jamie Foxx—who played the famous villain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man—has also been confirmed to join the cast.