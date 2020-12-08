Salma Agha's daughter Zara Khan confines herself to house after threats

Salma Agha’s Daughter Zara Khan, who is aso an actor and singer, has reportedly locked herself in house after receiving threats on social media.



The charming actress registered a police complaint at the Oshiwara police station after receiving threats on social media from a woman.

The accused, who was found out to be a female student, reportedly abused the actress and gave her death threats after sending her obscene messages.

The police reportedly nabbed a 23-year-old woman from Hyderabad over her alleged involvement.

On the other hand, Zara Khan and others reportedly believed that it was a man from Mumbai who sent text messages.

Zara Khan, in conversation with a media outlet, revealed that it started in October when an unknown Instagram user sent her abusive messages. The messages then turned into obscene texts and later, into death threats.

Zara Khan, during the interview, added that she was so scared that she locked herself up in her house and didn’t go out, and even stopped using social media.