close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Watch Mehwish Hayat unleash sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020

There's no doubt that siblings are always looking for ways to annoy each other. 

And it is no different for Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat as she shared an adorable video with her sister Afsheen Hayat.

In the video the two can be seen unleashing their sibling rivalry as the two pretended to fight over each other to get a spot in front of the camera.

"Siblings act - please don’t try this at home!" the caption read.

Even fans couldn't help but have a good laugh over the sisters' act.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz