Watch Mehwish Hayat unleash sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat

There's no doubt that siblings are always looking for ways to annoy each other.

And it is no different for Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat as she shared an adorable video with her sister Afsheen Hayat.

In the video the two can be seen unleashing their sibling rivalry as the two pretended to fight over each other to get a spot in front of the camera.

"Siblings act - please don’t try this at home!" the caption read.

Even fans couldn't help but have a good laugh over the sisters' act.

Take a look:







