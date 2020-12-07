Ayesha Omar will 'never be the same' after bearing heart-breaking loss

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar is not afraid to speak her heart and mind, whatever it may be.

In her latest post on Instagram Ayesha became candid about losing her dear pet dog.

She shared a throwback photo of herself smiling from ear-to-ear with her late pet named Baghira.

It is unclear whether the date mentioned in the caption, May 2018, referred to the time when the photo was taken or the death of her pet.

The diva admitted she would "never be the same without him" while fans poured in love and support.

Take a look:







