Ayeza Khan receives love as she shares adorable family photos

Ayeza Khan receives love as she shares sweet adorable family photos

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan received love and praises after she shared adorable family photos on social media.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared sweet family photos featuring herself, along with husband Danish Taimoor, their daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan posted the photos with a heart emoticon.



She also shared loved-up photos with her hubby in other Instagram posts.

Ayeza received massive applause and love from fans and fellow showbiz stars after she posted the family pictures.

Momal Sheikh commented “MashaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.

Reema Khan wrote, “Stay blessed always.”

Ayesha Omar, Ghana Ali and others also dropped lovely comments on the post.