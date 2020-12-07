close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Ayeza Khan receives love as she shares adorable family photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020
Ayeza Khan receives love as she shares sweet adorable family photos

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan received love and praises after she shared adorable family photos on social media.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared sweet family photos featuring herself, along with husband Danish Taimoor, their daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.

Ayeza Khan posted the photos with a heart emoticon.

She also shared loved-up photos with her hubby in other Instagram posts.

Ayeza received massive applause and love from fans and fellow showbiz stars after she posted the family pictures.

Momal Sheikh commented “MashaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.

Reema Khan wrote, “Stay blessed always.”

Ayesha Omar, Ghana Ali and others also dropped lovely comments on the post.

Latest News

More From Entertainment