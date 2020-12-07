close
Mon Dec 07, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 7, 2020

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor stuns in latest snap as she returns to Mumbai

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 07, 2020
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor stuns in latest snap

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, looked stunning as she flaunted her pregnancy glow in latest selfie from Palampur.

Taking to Instagram, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress treated her fans with a selfie from Palampur, saying “Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience.”

She went on to inform her fans she was coming back to home in Mumbai.

Kareena wrote, “and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home” followed by a heart emoticon.

The pregnancy glow is unmissable on the face of Kareena Kapoor in the latest selfie.

Kareena was in Palampur with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali.

